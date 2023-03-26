Daily Liberal
Big numbers expected for the fun of the annual Lake Burrendong Fishing Classic

Elizabeth Frias
By Elizabeth Frias
Updated March 27 2023 - 8:37am, first published 8:00am
Twin Rivers Fishing Club encourages children of anglers to learn the catch-and-release technique of fishing. Picture supplied

A huge crowd of anglers, mostly families and their children from across the Dubbo and wider western area are all set for a relaxing Easter weekend at this year's Lake Burrendong Fishing Classic.

