A huge crowd of anglers, mostly families and their children from across the Dubbo and wider western area are all set for a relaxing Easter weekend at this year's Lake Burrendong Fishing Classic.
The massive camping grounds and cabin sites around Lake Burrendong have all been spruced up for the Good Friday arrival of anglers competing in the friendly competition.
Last year, more than 700 anglers and their families spent Easter holidays in the region to compete and enjoy the sights, Twin Rivers Fishing Club president Norm Wilson, the event organiser, said.
IN OTHER NEWS
Mr Wilson also advised competitors that algae warnings from Water NSW have been cleared after an outbreak last December due to the hot weather.
"With the weather now getting cooler, algae has disappeared and it is one of those things hard to predict, but fishing is now allowed, a couple of algae blooms but nothing significant," Mr Wilson said.
"We are expecting competitors staying on site with heaps of camping sites now ready, as well as cabins, but mostly people are bringing their caravans, the river bank will be full of people."
Trophy catches under the catch-and-release rules of the competition include Murray cod, golden perch, silver perch, catfish, carp and red fin.
Mr Wilson said their catch-and-release agreement with anglers entering the competition is in compliance with the conservation commitment with the Department of Primary Industries and Fisheries.
The DPI fisheries researchers found that "most fish survive using catch and release techniques to reduce deep hooking and poor handling" of the fishes.
Mr Wilson said catch-and-release is a popular practice with their anglers who are aware of conservation efforts.
There's $40,000 worth of prizes on offer this year and the adult champion will receive a new boat, the 3.94 metres Stacer Territory worth $14,000, while the youth winner gets $2,000 prizemoney.
"We have received a lot of support from local businesses to have these range of prizes and raffle prizes such as Outback angler and many more," Mr Wilson said.
"Being a family-orientated event, we are giving many prizes for the kids as well as we aim to get our kids involved learning fishing."
On Easter Saturday, a fireworks display begins at 7pm and on Easter Sunday, there will be the traditional egg hunt and more prizes for the youngsters.
Last year's winner in the youth competition was 11-year-old Dean Ratcliffe taking home the top prize while the adult winners include Sheridyn Jane Redfern with her biggest Redfin catch.
All proceeds from the fishing competition are spent on ongoing restoration projects along the Macquarie River in Wellington, Mr Wilson said.
For more details about the Burrendong Easter Fishing Classic that opens on Friday, April 7 through to Sunday, April 9, click here.
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.