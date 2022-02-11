OzFish Wellington snags Burrendong sustainable fishing comp

news, local-news,

The boys from OzFish Wellington have taken over management of the famous 'green' fishing competition, the Burrendong Easter Classic, and it'll be business as usual - which means lots of family-friendly fun - on Easter weekend. The Burrendong Classic is a catch-and-release fishing competition that raises funds for waterway initiatives, including fishing education and habitat restoration. The competition was originally managed by the Inland Waterways OzFish Chapter, and was started by Inland Waterways Rejuvenation Association in 2010. After nine years of running the Classic and building it up to a 3000-person-strong event, the crew are handing the event over to another group of fishos to run. The new OzFish Wellington is a chapter of OzFish Unlimited - an Australian fishing conservation charity. The Wellington branch was set-up only a month ago to cover conservation of the Macquarie and Bell rivers in Wellington. Norm Wilson, president, said the new chapter was born from the Twin Rivers Fishing Club. He said being part of OzFish would allow the boys to "tackle bigger issues in our local waterways with the support and network of OzFish". "It enables us to broaden what we look at, including river repair, repairing vegetation, fish habitat, cold water pollution, and introducing some endangered species of vegetation and marine life," Mr Wilson said. Mr Wilson said the Wellington crew hoped to continue the Burrendong Classic tradition by hosting it yearly, at Burrendong Dam on Easter weekend. This year, the dates are April 15 to 18. "We'll be having camping, live entertainment on the Saturday night, hopefully some fireworks, and heaps of prizes to give away," Mr Wilson said. "We're working on an outdoor movie theatre for the Friday and Saturday nights. It will be very family-orientated - that's what our goal is." John Ahsee, secretary of the new OzFish Wellington Chapter, said: "As local anglers we established the Wellington Chapter because we have a vested interest in our fish and the local waterways. We all know healthy waterways make for much better fishing." "Running the Burrendong Classic makes sense because it encourages sustainable fishing practices, and all funds raised will be reinvested into our local waterways," Mr Ahsee said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/QQwHRnUv9qYdvjDNLdqaup/c508f78c-d130-412d-8b53-6b747b472d1a.png/r5_387_2042_1538_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg