All water recreational activities at Burrendong Dam and the Macquarie River downstream to Dubbo and beyond remains prohibited due to the presence of highly toxic blue-green algae.
The red alert was first issued last month following results of satellite imagery and tests confirming the presence of blue-green algae that can cause gastroenteritis and other forms of sickness for people who may ingest or their bodies contacting water from the dam and the river.
Water NSW said the warning covers untreated water at the dam and river locations that people engaging in recreational activities, including livestock and pets, must avoid until the blue-green algae have disappeared.
"The warning alert will remain in place until monitoring and test results confirm that the risk is sufficiently diminished," a statement read.
"People should avoid consuming untreated water from this waterbody and prevent pets and livestock from drinking this water.
People are prevented from swimming, water skiing, canoeing and other activities at the dam and the river.
The news has come as a blow to many given the popularity of the dam and waterways during the holiday period.
Wyangala Dam near Cowra has also been issued a warning for blue-green algae.
Blue-green algae has been identified near the dam wall, at the Inland Waters Park, and within the Lachlan River downstream.
Along with gastroenteritis, NSW Health said blue-green algae cause skin and eye irritations, liver damage and other health problems if ingested.
Even after boiling the water, the toxins from blue-green algae remain, the health advice said.
Read also:
People should seek urgent medical attention if they have been affected by blue-green algae.
The NSW Food Authority and the Department of Primary Industries have also warned people against eating mussels or crayfish from red alert warning areas.
People are also advised to avoid fishing in the affected areas to minimise risks.
Water NSW said blue-green algae naturally occurs and reproduce quickly in still or slow-flowing water when there is abundant sunlight and sufficient nutrients.
More details about blue-green algae can be found on the NSW Food Authority website and Water NSW information about blue-green algae blooms and red level warnings on www.waternsw.com.au/algae or Water Insights or calling 1800 999 457.
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.