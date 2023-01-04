Daily Liberal
Toxic blue-green algae detected at Burrendong Dam and Macquarie River

Updated January 4 2023 - 4:38pm, first published 4:30pm
Kayaking and other boating activities on Burrendong Dam and Macquarie River are prohibited until further advice. Picture Water NSW

All water recreational activities at Burrendong Dam and the Macquarie River downstream to Dubbo and beyond remains prohibited due to the presence of highly toxic blue-green algae.

