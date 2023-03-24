For over half a century the prestigious Sir Winston Churchill Trust has mentored 4,600 Australians to succeed in their chosen fields, including Dubbo tradesman, Robert Siemsen.
The 33-year-old maker of classic and rare car body parts on Wheelers Lane, is sought after in the luxury car industry across the country and around the globe.
Having learnt from renowned masters of the classic cars restoration industry in the United Kingdom following a scholarship from Churchill Fellowship, Mr Siemsen said, "it pushed me to constantly get better at it".
Mr Siemsen said creating the trademark Robert Siemsen Pty Ltd, is his finest achievement after receiving mentoring from the UK's expert coach builders Clyde Smart, Paul Temple and Gary Yates.
The fellowship sent him to the UK to study the intricacies of manufacturing car bodies, moulds and rare parts of some of the world's classic cars such as the British-made Jaguar, Austin (also known as Morris Minor) and the luxurious Bentley.
"I am very lucky the trust sent me there to learn the craft from the masters of the trade and I've learnt a lot coming home," Mr Siemsen said.
"The fellowship keeps you passionate about your chosen field, that sort of culture that stayed with me, it's very contagious.
"I've learnt you've got to give it your all, not to give up, keep pushing and if you find a problem, which are all relative to my chosen trade, I must always find the road-map out of the problems I find myself in."
"The fellowship keeps you passionate about your chosen field, that sort of culture that stayed with me, it's very contagious."- Churchill Trust fellow and coach builder of classic cars, Robert Siemsen
After completing a TAFE trade as a journeyman in 2018, Mr Siemsen moved to Dubbo from Sydney to work as an apprentice for one of the country's specialist coach builders of classic cars, Mark Nugent.
After working with Mr Nugent, he completed the Churchill scholarship in 2019, and from thereon Mr Siemsen gained enough confidence to form his own classic car body restoration business.
Having his own business and employing a few people offered him "a whole heap of freedom to work my own style [after learning from my mentors] because whatever comes out of my workshop has my name on it".
"I really love the aspect of having the freedom to create my own craft and run my own business because it's a high-end niche market", Mr Siemsen said.
As his business as a fine craftsman of classic cars flourishes, Mr Siemsen said he has kept in touch with his mentors.
"They are my huge mentors, I stay in touch asking their opinions on what they think of this and that to keep getting better at my craft," he said.
The 2023 Churchill Fellowship is looking for new applicants and is open to Australian citizens or permanent residents over the age of 18.
READ MORE:
Some of the more well known projects and ideas from Churchill Fellows include Questacon, the Playschool theme song, unit pricing in supermarkets and Neighbourhood Watch, Trust chief executive Adam Davey said.
"The range of topics are limitless, and applicants are empowered to design their own projects. Fellows from all walks of life and backgrounds have completed studies on yoga for dementia, cheese making, sculpting, rural fire management, zoo technology, and German violins," he said.
"Recent topics cover venom in medicine, conservation art, drug-checking, homeless rights and housing, outback drinking water, hydrogen energy, urban farming, and stone carved lettering.
"No educational qualifications are needed, and applicants don't even need to have finished school.
"You will only need to demonstrate a benefit to our community in bringing back and applying your learnings."
Apply online at www.churchillfellowships.com.au. Applications close May, 1.
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.