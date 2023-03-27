With an influx of workers predicted within the next five years, Dubbo Regional Council will collaborate with NSW Government agencies and Energy Co to ensure short-term worker accommodation issues are adequately assessed and addressed.
The council has engaged consultants to undertake an analysis of short-term worker accommodation requirements and to identify policy and other initiatives they can undertake to ensure the region can both capitalise from investment and ensure housing availability is not further unreasonably impacted.
Deputy mayor Richard Ivey said the lack of short term worker accommodation was a looming issue in the region.
"I there are some figures in there which I think most people knew already but within the next two or three years there will be a need for probably an extra 5000 workers in our LGA and they need to sleep somewhere," he said.
Councillor Ivey said if the council was able to provide "good, worthwhile, safe" accommodation then workers that visit the area might choose to stay long term.
The deputy mayor asked the council staff at the ordinary council meeting on March 23 how they plan on implementing the plan to get the extra accommodation sooner rather than later.
"We've got projects now in the Wellington area which are starting as we speak and they will ramp up to have something like 500 people working there at any one day, what are we doing in the next 12 months to see that the accommodation needs can be met?" he asked.
One way the council will make sure needs are met is by making an amendment to the Dubbo Local Environmental Plan 2022 to include temporary workers accommodation as a permissible development activity.
DRC Manager Growth Planning, Steven Jennings said it was all about having a solid range of options because not one solution is going to fit everything that's needed in the LGA.
The change to the Local Environmental Plan, is a "very important" policy change according to Mr Jennings.
"Apart from that, staff continue to work closely with Energy Co - the government body that's looking after the renewable energy zone around Wellington," he said.
"We also see a greater emphasis from the State Government Department of Planning in assessing the renewable energy applications, where previously short term worker accommodation and employment issues were left to the last minute.
"So now there is a greater understanding of the importance of that as well."
Mr Jennings said the council staff have been working with developers to recognise new opportunities within the LGA.
"Hopefully they will see the light of day moving forward and hopefully that can help us," he said.
Councillor Damien Mahon said while the short term worker accommodation issue was a big one, generating more beds could be beneficial to all of Dubbo.
"The flow on we can generate if more beds become available to the general population is important...hopefully we can alleviate that and everyone can share the benefit of extra accommodation," he said.
The Dubbo Regional Local Government Area continues to require significant housing and accommodation options as a result of the economic development of the region.
In a report to council by Mr Jennings it noted in particular large infrastructure projects including the Central West and Orana Renewable Energy Zone and the Australian Strategic Materials Toongi project, amongst others, would play a large part in the number of workers coming to the region.
Major employers such as the Critical Minerals Hub, NSW Health and Fletchers International Exports, and major construction projects such as the New Dubbo Bridge, Inland Rail and Australian Strategic Minerals are expected to create a peak worker demand of 5000 workers.
Projects that have been recognised to bring a number of workers to the region include:
All of the above projects have the potential to impact the provision and availability of accommodation now and into the future.
The report by Mr Jennings found the current short-term worker accommodation options in the region primarily consist of motels, hotels, motor inns and cabins.
There are approximately 1526 rooms with a capacity of 5684 occupants in the region, with an average occupancy of approximately 75 per cent, but can peak at 85 to 95 per cent.
The rental vacancy rate in the region varies between one and two per cent, which has increased from approximately 0.5 per cent in July 2022. There are approximately 140 properties available for rent, but this fluctuates throughout different times of the year.
The high motel occupancy rate and low rental vacancy rate is the main reason short-term workers can't find suitable accommodation options.
The report has identified the following expected peak staffing numbers:
Mr Jennings report said it is expected that Dubbo will also experience a level of growth and development associated with the Special Activation Precinct.
