Daily Liberal
Home/News/Council

Dubbo Regional Council to solve the lack of short term worker accommodation

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
Updated March 27 2023 - 1:05pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DRC Manager Growth Planning, Steven Jennings. Picture by Belinda Soole

With an influx of workers predicted within the next five years, Dubbo Regional Council will collaborate with NSW Government agencies and Energy Co to ensure short-term worker accommodation issues are adequately assessed and addressed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ciara Bastow

Ciara Bastow

Senior Journalist

Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.