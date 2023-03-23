Daily Liberal
Warren Shire's Barbara McKay advocates for rural healthcare

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
Updated March 23 2023 - 2:01pm, first published 1:00pm
Warren woman Barbara McKay loves her town. Picture supplied

Passionate about healthcare and helping people, Barbara McKay has been advocating for quality rural healthcare since she moved to Warren 65 years ago.

