Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

Labor's Josh Black announces funding for Dubbo's roads if elected

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
March 23 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Labor candidate Josh Black stands with a pothole in the region. Picture supplied

Despite spending the past two years calling for more funding from state and federal governments to fix the Dubbo regions roads, councillor Josh Black has promised less than $7 million if he is voted in to government.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ciara Bastow

Ciara Bastow

Senior Journalist

Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.