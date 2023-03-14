Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

Dubbo Basketball had several wins at round two of the Western Junior League at Bathurst

By Tom Barber
March 14 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Dubbo Basketball under 14s boys may have lost one match on the weekend but coach Sean Bowen couldn't have been happier with what his side produced.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.