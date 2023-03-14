Dubbo Basketball under 14s boys may have lost one match on the weekend but coach Sean Bowen couldn't have been happier with what his side produced.
Bowen's talented group resumed their Western Junior League season over the weekend in Bathurst, as the city hosted round two of the competition.
With three big wins and a close to Bathurst Goldminers Blue on their record, Bowen believes his group are playing extremely well.
"The weekend was fantastic, the boys have really exceeded expectations," he said.
"They showed great teamwork and sportsmanship throughout their games, they seem to be clicking.
"All the practice they are doing and the training they put in is working, they are clicking as a team.
"They move the ball really well and look out for each other, they give each other the chance to score."
The Rams currently sit fourth on the ladder, equal on points with both Orange Eagles Black and Bathurst Blue after seven matches with Leeton Green in top spot.
A spot on the finals is on the cards for the group and Bowen feels it could give the group a lot of confidence going forward.
"The majority of the team is bottom age," he said.
"So a lot of them have another year in the under 14s, they are very strong for their age and have been impressive to watch."
Dubbo will take on Orange Black, Leeton Green and Black as well as Griffith in the final round on April 1/2 in Orange, something Bowen said they are already prepared for.
"We are looking forward to round three," he said.
"We've only lost the one game so far this year which was only by a few points, it was quite competitive.
"Now we are turning our attention to taking on Orange in the final round before finals.
"The performances at the moment at putting us in good stead to look good for making the finals and making an impact."
The under 12s and 14s girls sides both went through the weekend undefeated while the under 12s boys narrowly lost just one of their four matches.
Looking at the club as a whole, Bowen believes Dubbo Basketball is taking all the right steps to become the best organisation in the region.
"They did well across the board, it's been a wonderful couple of years for Dubbo," he said.
"Over the past three years, Dubbo has started to become a powerhouse in the Western Junior League once again.
"All age groups were very successful over the weekend. One of the things I've picked up on this year is team spirit.
"All the teams are supporting each other, if there are games on between our games then teams are going to watch no matter who the team is."'
The under 18s girls side won three of their four matches at Bathurst, with their only loss coming against Orange 44-41.
The under 18s boys White side continued their undefeated start to the season, winning all their games including a derby against Rams Blue.
Rams White won all their match other than the local derby which finished 103-72 in favour of Blue.
