Dubbo Cycle Club's Cooper Farr impressed last weekend as the club hosted the 2023 Junior U9-U13 Track State Championships.
Farr was one of two Dubbo riders to win all three events in his age category as the home club picked up 17 medals across the weekend.
Club president Jason Farr said the weekend was great to be a part of as some of the state's best junior riders tore around the Dubbo Velodrome.
"It went very well and was a really smooth weekend," he said.
"We were very lucky with the weather, the wind wasn't too excessive for the kids."
Dubbo was represented by 10 riders, six of whom won medals while Tom Tanswell and Farr won three golds each.
Farr's efforts were enough for him to be named the Most Outstanding Rider for the weekend, something his father, Jason got to witness.
"He did (really well), he won all three individual events," he said.
"He then took out the NSW Jackson Pascoe Memorial trophy."
While Dubbo dominated a pair of age groups, Farr was more impressed by the skill levels of display from the youngsters.
"It doesn't matter where you are from or who you are," he said.
"You just love seeing young kids do well."
In all, the Dubbo president couldn't have been prouder with how his riders went over the weekend and believes the older group will be ready to step up into the teenage divisions.
"We ended up with six gold medals, two silver medals and nine bronze across all the boys," he said.
"Cooper Farr and Tom Tanswell accounted for the six golds, both of them cleaned up in their respective categories.
"Our other medal winners being Scarlett Weeks, Mary Lennox, Thomas Lennox and Sid Pickering."
Normally held in on Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning, the junior competition was moved to start a bit later in the evening, giving the riders the chance to compete under lights.
"We haven't run a senior carnival for the last two years because of lack of entries," Farr said.
"We decided to make the focus on the juniors, rather than have it as a late daytime carnival, we ran it as a nighttime feature.
"They got a real thrill out of it because normally they are riding during the day."
