A talented Club Dubbo trio have been named in the NSW Junior Representative and Development Bowls Squad for 2023.
Zac Miller, Cooper Dart and Cooper Fliedner were all selected in the boys squad, with 22 players in total picked.
For Miller, he can't wait to get the opportunity to train with other talented youngsters.
"I'm really grateful to be given an exciting opportunity," he said.
From the squads, a committee will later go on to select the final sides of players who will represent the NSW Junior Blues later this year.
Being one of three players from his home club, Miller admitted it will be nice to have some familiar faces around.
"It's really good, we both get along so well," he said.
While the trio are the only Dubbo products in the boys squad, Sam and Tom Rich from Mudgee as well as Coonabararan's Sawn Bowman were also picked.
In the girls squad, talented Nyngan junior Shelby Powell was named and is the only player from the Central West.
READ ALSO:
Having now played bowls for several years, Miller said another Dubbo star was a big influence on him early in taking up the sport.
"I've been playing bowls since I was nine," he said.
"My dad took me to my first game and then I went on to meet Jono Davis who encouraged me to join junior bowls."
Training weekly at Club Dubbo, Miller and his clubmates have been hard at work trying to improve their own respective games.
But making a state squad isn't something which comes easy and Miller wanted to single out a few key people in his life.
"I'd like to thank my mum, dad and pop for always being there as well as supporting me to get me where I am now," he said.
"I'd like to also thank Jono Davis for giving me someone to look up to, Club Dubbo and John Rodis for their training and guidance."
Bowls NSW CEO Tim Rowe is hoping the new crop of talented youngsters can follow in the footsteps of those before them, some of whom have gone on to don the green and gold.
"Congratulations to the forty players selected in our Junior Representative Squad," he said.
"Many of our current Australian Jackaroos, including dual Commonwealth Games Gold medallist Ellen Ryan are a product of our junior pathways program - and I have no doubt that our current juniors have the potential to become world champions."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.