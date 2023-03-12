Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

Listen To The Band won the WRA Country Championships qualifier

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated March 13 2023 - 12:38pm, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
There were plenty of smiles all round at Coonamble on Sunday after Listen To The Band won for Clint Lundholm (second from right). Picture by Racing Photography

Dubbo racing might not be the biggest market in NSW but Clint Lundholm believes the trainers will continue to punch above their weight.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.