Brewers from around region to showcase products at Dubbo's Beers to the Bush festival

Elizabeth Frias
By Elizabeth Frias
Updated March 13 2023 - 4:26pm, first published 4:00pm
Reckless Brewing Co founders Grace Fowler and Alice Wilson pictured at their brewery in Bathurst are bringing pale ale Helen Reddy and others to the Beers to the Bush festival. Picture supplied

Fifteen masters of their craft will help showcase more than 75 brands of beer and cider at the upcoming fifth Beers to the Bush festival.

