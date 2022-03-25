news, local-news,

After a two-year hiatus, Beers to the Bush is set to return and in a big way this weekend when the annual event is held on Saturday. Locals will have the chance to immerse themselves in a wide variety of beers, cider and seltzer which have been crafted by breweries from across Australia, while there will also been an international flavour at this year's event which is set to be held at Macquarie Lions Park. Event organiser Tim Smith is extremely excited about Beers to the Bush being back a fourth time, after missing 2021. "It's been two years since the last one and we're coming back bigger and better which is great," he said. "We've got 16 breweries this year, with our first international brewery coming from New Zealand. "Then they are coming from Adelaide, Melbourne, Tasmania, New South Wales and Canberra. "As well local guys like Tamworth, Orange and Bathurst." Now boasting an international brewer, Mr Smith believes it a sign things are getting bigger and bigger for Beers to the Bush. "It's great for us, it's great for Dubbo and the region," he said. READ ALSO: "It's a clear indication that what we are doing has been well received in the wider beer community. "This is the biggest event of its kind west of Sydney and to be able to draw breweries of that sort of nature is just a testament to what we've been able to do. "Obviously for people to travel to come to the festival as well, it's a little bit mind blowing." Independent brewers have become more and more prominent over the past two years since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Mr Smith believes the public has become more aware of independent brewers since the beginning of COVID-19 and knows the industry is only going to grow more. "The message has been well received over the last few years, people are understanding what independence means and where the money is going," he said. "Especially after COVID, I think people had a bit of time to do some homework and are now a bit conscious of who they are supporting. Live local music as well as a selection of food on offer to those who attend. Anyone who attends is also advised to bring a picnic blanket as well as a few chairs for what should be a wonderful afternoon enjoying some of the best independent breweries from across Australia. Tickets are still on sale for the family friendly event and a currently $35 but will also be sold at the gate on Saturday for $40 with the event scheduled to run from 1pm through to 7pm.

