Daily Liberal
Home/News/Council
Health

Safe sharps disposal in spotlight after "hundreds" of syringes found under Dubbo's LH Ford Bridge

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
March 12 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Underneath the eastern side of the LH Ford Bridge in Dubbo, where clean up crews recently found "hundreds" of used syringes. Picture by Belinda Soole

Western NSW Local Health District has provided information about safe sharps disposal following a reported rise in the number of used syringes found underneath the LH Ford Bridge in Dubbo during a recent clean-up.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Falson

Sarah Falson

Journalist, ACM

Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.