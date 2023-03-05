Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News
Crime

Dubbo's Tammy Antaw convicted for concealing evidence from police

By Court Reporter
Updated March 6 2023 - 8:33am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A woman in her thirties has been sentenced for hiding evidence and obstructing the course of justice. File picture

A Dubbo woman who hid evidence from police, namely car keys and a phone, as well as wrestled an officer during an ongoing investigation, has been convicted and sentenced.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.