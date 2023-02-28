If you're a member of the Dubbo Film Society, you're in for a big treat at the movies at the Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre (DRTCC), including exciting perks of social events on your calendar to choose from.
Starting this month's screening on Sunday, March 5 are psychological thriller The Humans written and directed by Stephen Karam based on an award-winning stage play showing at 2pm, then at 4pm is Official Competition starring Antonio Banderas and Penelope Cruz.
The society holds at least five film screening events lined up in the months ahead this year, and the highlight is a Film Festival of which the society and movie-goers get to watch leading niche films the global film industry showcases to recognise the outstanding work of filmmakers of diverse backgrounds.
"Some of these films we show are significant as art films because they are not your typical commercial films rather and are more known as specialty films," society secretary Gargi Ganguly said.
"These films are produced for art's sake, for quality and aesthetic although they are commercial films yet they are classified as specialty films."
Take a look at last year's titles watched and reviewed by the society's members such as Full Time and River shown last November.
The Lebanese Film Festival last October featured Daughters of Abdul Rahman, about the four Rahman sisters forced to find their missing father while its producers synopsis tackles an analysis of the Arab society's stranglehold on patriarchy affecting the lives of their men and women.
The Memory Box is about Maia and her daughter Alex who both live in Canada whose past lives in Lebanon was a revelation contained in a parcel they received, and would not want to revisit.
The society's vice-president Lee Hilder said having the opportunity to watch these saga films is what they offer to prospective members, and this year, the list of titles promises to be riveting with more films added on their showtimes.
Ms Ganguly said a $95 per year subscription include opportunity to view up to 13 films during the 2023 Season. Enjoying tea, coffee and refreshments during film intermissions and an informal discussion or review of the film they have seen."They get to be part of this community of film lovers, enjoy refreshments and mix and mingle as well as enjoying good movies in a good theatre," Ms Ganguly said.
"The reviews are informal discussions and sharing of ideas about the films and we would love to hear more from prospective members.
"Let's socialise, meet new friends and enjoy watching the films together."
The society was established by local residents 34 years ago, and anyone who wants to join are provided with a card to access the screening days and times. A casual membership can also be purchased to attend any of the double feature screenings in cash on the day or online through Eventbrite for $25.
The society's film festival is held on a Sunday with five feature films to watch with intervals in between screening times.
The DRTCC theatre room features a 10m x 5m screen and can accommodate up to 500 people.
For more details on the Dubbo Film Society 2023 membership, subscription and schedule of films through Eventbrite, click here.
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
