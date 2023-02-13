Daily Liberal
MAAS Group Properties proposal to subdivide part of the former RAAF Base in Dubbo approved

By Allison Hore
Updated February 13 2023 - 1:43pm, first published 1:20pm
The south-eastern corner of the old RAAF base site will be split into a 46-lot residential subdivision.

After two years on the table, a development application for a residential subdivision on the former Dubbo RAAF site was approved by council last week

