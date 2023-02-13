Daily Liberal
Guzman y Gomez to open at Dubbo in June 2023

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
Updated February 13 2023 - 4:15pm, first published 12:00pm
Guzman y Gomez CEO and founder Steven Marks is excited to be opening in Dubbo. Pictures supplied

Residents looking for a new breakfast, lunch or dinner meal, won't have to look much further when Guzman y Gomez comes to Dubbo in the next six months.

Senior Journalist

Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au

