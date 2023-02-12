Daily Liberal
A 71-year-old woman will appear in Dubbo Local Court following fatal crash in Geurie

Updated February 12 2023 - 5:01pm, first published 5:00pm
Woman to appear in court following investigation into fatal crash at Geurie

A woman will appear in court charged with dangerous driving following an investigation into a fatal crash in the Dubbo area last year.

