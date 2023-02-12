Woman to appear in court following investigation into fatal crash at Geurie

A woman will appear in court charged with dangerous driving following an investigation into a fatal crash in the Dubbo area last year.
About 4.15pm on Sunday, October 2, 2022, emergency services were called to the Mitchell Highway at Geurie, about 28 kilometres south-east of Dubbo, following reports of a two-vehicle crash.
The driver of one of the vehicles, a 69-year-old woman, died at the scene. A 69-year-old male passenger in the same vehicle was airlifted to Liverpool Hospital in Sydney with serious injuries.
The 71-year-old female driver of the second vehicle was also flown to the same hospital with serious injuries.
Officers from Orana Mid-Western Police District, along with officers from the Crash Investigation Unit, commenced an investigation into the circumstances of the crash.
Following inquiries, a 71-year-old woman was arrested at Dubbo police station about 12pm on Sunday February 12 and charged with four offences including dangerous driving occasioning death, dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm, negligent driving occasioning death and negligent driving occasioning grievous bodily harm. The woman's licence was also suspended by police.
The woman will appear at Dubbo Local Court on Wednesday, April 12.
