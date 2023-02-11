When Dubbo was hit with a wild storm on Thursday evening, February 9 the Daily Liberal took to Facebook to ask for your best photos and videos and you provided.
Pictures of hail, flooding, storm clouds and rain were all posted and we have decided to share some of the best.
Check out our gallery below.
Mayor of the Dubbo Region Mathew Dickerson said council staff were working with other agencies and they were coordinating their efforts to clean up as quickly possible.
"Our first priority is making things safe for the community and as calls come in they will be logged and triaged through our system for completion," he said.
DRC will also be accepting green waste materials from residents affected by the storm for free at the Whylandra Waste and Recycling Centre until COB February 19 in order to help residents with the clean-up that is occurring around town.
"Dubbo Regional Council thanks the community for their consideration of staff who are working hard as we manage the volume of requests," he said.
For residents worried about a snap water restriction or boil water alert, the mayor put those fears to rest.
"The storm did not affect water production or quality at the John Gilbert Water Treatment Plant in Dubbo and there are no boil water alerts or snap water restrictions in place as a result of the storm," he said.
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
