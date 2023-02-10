Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News
Weather

St John's College in Dubbo forced to close after severe storm

AH
By Allison Hore
Updated February 10 2023 - 2:31pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
St John's College in Dubbo will be closed until Tuesday after a severe storm damaged half the school's facilities. Picture by Amy McIntyre

St John's College was forced to close just a week into the school term after a severe storm which whipped across Dubbo led to "50 percent" of the school's facilities being damaged.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.