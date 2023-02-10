St John's College was forced to close just a week into the school term after a severe storm which whipped across Dubbo led to "50 percent" of the school's facilities being damaged.
On Friday morning, students and staff at St John's Catholic College in Dubbo's east were told to stay home after the storm which hit late on Thursday afternoon resulted in extensive water damage to the school.
"We've got our facilities and maintenance people on-site now and we're still assessing the damage," said Peta Kingham, personal assistant to the executive director of the Catholic Diocese of Bathurst.
"There's a lot of facilities which have been affected - we're estimating about 50 percent of the school's facilities aren't usable."
"Given it is grey water damage we'll need a hygienist to determine when it's safe for students to return. And a lot of the facilities will need renovations and work done to them."
The school will remain closed on Monday as staff continue to assess the damage.
When the school reopens on Tuesday - because only half of the facilities will be usable - the school will move to a rotating roster of year groups.
"We'll focus initially on years 7, 11 and 12 - but it's just going to be a work in progress until they work out exactly what damage has been done and exactly what facilities need to be repaired," said Ms Kingham.
"This isn't something we've wanted to do right at the beginning of the year."
In just two hours on Thursday afternoon, more than 20 millimetres of rain was recorded at Dubbo's official gauge and wind gusts reached 100 kilometres per hour between 5:30 and 5:40pm. Adding to the onslaught, there were more than 10,000 lightning strikes and massive hailstones.
Many locals in Dubbo reported receiving more than 60 millimetres of rain in quick time during the storm.
According to Weatherzone meteorologist James Routof, the severe weather was caused by multiple storm cells grouping together to form a cluster.
The school wasn't the only place hit hard by the storm, with the Dubbo SES receiving more than 240 calls for assistance on Thursday night.
Assisted by Dubbo Volunteer Rescue Squad, NSW Fire and Rescue and the Rural Fire Service, the SES helped with two flood rescues, fallen trees, debris and many smashed skylights.
Orana Mall was evacuated on Thursday evening while water levels reached knee-height inside properties at RFBI Dubbo Masonic Retirement Village.
"While we are still busy working through all the incidents, our volunteers have been working all day and then left their families and homes to go out and help the community," the Dubbo SES unit posted to Facebook.
Ms Kingham said students, parents and staff at St John's College will be kept up-to-date with information regarding the school's reopening via email.
