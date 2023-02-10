Ajay Isbester-Boss got his first taste of under 18s representative football last weekend and now he wants more.
The St Johns Rugby League junior has been named once again to play for Western Rams on Sunday, this time against Riverina Bulls at Young as the side looks to start their Laurie Daley Cup season undefeated.
Isbester-Boss was part of the side who enjoyed a comfortable win over Macarthur Wests Tigers last weekend at Lithgow and believes the group are confident they can get two more competition points on Sunday.
"We are all keen and ready to go," he said.
"We are pretty confident after last week, it gave us a lot of confidence.
"It was very, very good, it's given us a boost for the rest of the season."
Coached by former NRL player Shane Rodney, the Rams showed wonderful attacking flair in their last win with Orange's Harry Wald scoring a double.
Coming off the bench, Isbester-Boss was eased into the game by his coach, something he thinks may have helped for his debut game in the under 18s.
"It was fast, it is a lot faster than under 16s," he said.
"He (Rodney) is very good and very experienced, he knows what is happening and knows a lot about the game."
Riverina was heavily beaten in their last match against Illawarra South Coast Dragons, losing 52-6 at Wagga.
The whole Rams squad are expecting a tough match and Isbester-Boss said he has been busy preparing in a number of different positions.
"Not really sure where I'm going to come in but I've been training in the centres, halves and at hooker," he said.
"Just so I can come in anywhere and bring some energy into the game."
As is customary for the Western squads, they spend a lot of time over the summer training and getting together as a team before the competition begins.
Now having been part of the squad for a few months, Isbester-Boss believes the group have become very close.
"We are from all parts of the region but have come together really well," he said.
"We are fairly close as a team."
The under 16s Western Rams group will be hoping they can start a lot faster than last weekend when they also take on the Bulls.
Coming off a loss to the Tigers last week, coach Kurt Hancock has made a few adjustments to his side.
Dubbo's Rex Bassingthwaite has made the move to fullback while Jayden Innes will play in the centres.
Bassingthwaite's move means Jace Baker will partner Haiden Porter in the halves this week.
The under 16s Western match will begin at 10am followed by the under 18s and a trial game for the open Men's team.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
