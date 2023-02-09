Daily Liberal
All turf cricket games in Dubbo are off this weekend

Tom Barber
Tom Barber
Updated February 10 2023 - 4:35pm, first published 9:30am
No.1 Oval's sight screen was ripped out of the ground during the massive storm on Thursday night. Picture by Nick Guthrie

A freak thunderstorm has forced all turf matches to be cancelled on Saturday while also doing damage to Dubbo's premier cricket oval.

