A freak thunderstorm has forced all turf matches to be cancelled on Saturday while also doing damage to Dubbo's premier cricket oval.
Dubbo District Cricket Association (DDCA) made the easy decision to cancel turf games after the city was hit with a massive storm which included large chunks of hail, strong winds and heavy showers.
Several buildings around Dubbo were damaged with No.1 Oval also feeling the effects of the storm after the sight screen at the southern end was ripped out of the ground.
DDCA president Ben Semmler said it was a pretty easy decision for cricket to be cancelled as Dubbo Regional Council and players will need to focus their efforts elsewhere as the cleanup begins.
"I had a chat with councils in Dubbo and Narromine just with the amount of rain and cleanup needed, there might have been one oval (right)," he said.
"No.3 Oval could've tough and go but I spoke to the captains and they weren't too keen to press on with a dodgy wicket.
"They were more than happy to come back next week, we are just calling it now. A decision on synthetic will be made a bit later, it's supposed to be hot so hopefully, they can dry out but it just depends on how Lady Cutler South pulls up."
Cricket fans can probably feel a bit hard done by with the cancellation only due to the fact of the match-ups were set to take place over the next two weeks.
CYMS and RSL Colts were set to battle for the top spot while Newtown was taking on Macquarie.
Rugby's match against South Dubbo would also have been an interesting one but now players will have to wait another week.
"There is going to be a huge cleanup, the council had to do a few hours last night (Thursday) and so they are going to be a bit late," Semmler said.
"They've got bigger issues than cricket, everyone seems to appreciate the early call so they can now worry about what they need to do with their own house."
All RSL Whitney and Pinnington Cup matches will now be one-day fixtures next week but Semmler is hoping for at least some Kelly Cup games to be played.
A decision about the state of the third grade matches will be made on Friday afternoon via the DDCA's Facebook page.
