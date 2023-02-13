Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News
Our People

Dubbo's Kirsty Hargraves finalist in 2023 NSW Women of the Year Awards

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
February 13 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW Aboriginal Woman of the Year award finalist Kirsty Hargraves at Taronga Western Plains Zoo, where she works and runs the Walanmarra youth program. Picture supplied

One of Kirsty Hargraves' proudest moments was taking a group of Indigenous children to the World Indigenous Peoples' Conference On Education in Canada in 2016, after they "reawakened a songline to Sydney".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Falson

Sarah Falson

Journalist, ACM

Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.