One of Kirsty Hargraves' proudest moments was taking a group of Indigenous children to the World Indigenous Peoples' Conference On Education in Canada in 2016, after they "reawakened a songline to Sydney".
The Community and Cultural Programs Manager at Taronga Western Plains Zoo in Dubbo had organised the activity as part of Taronga's Walanmarra cultural program, to celebrate 100 years of Taronga Zoo.
"The kids walked a songline then spoke of the cultural journey. They then presented to [the conference] of what they'd done and the gift they gave the zoo, which was really awesome," Ms Hargarves told the Daily Liberal.
Ms Hargarves is among six women to be named finalists in the NSW Aboriginal Woman of the Year category at the 2023 NSW Women of the Year Awards.
She said she was "humbled" and "proud" to be named among the finalists - which include fellow Orana resident Lynda Edwards, a proud Wangkumara and Barkandji woman who advocates for the financial rights of First Nations people.
Ms Hargraves, a proud Tubbagah and Binjan woman from Wiradjuri and Kamilaroi Country, has worked for more than 10 years at the Western Plains Zoo, delivering high impact programs for Indigenous at-risk young people and children.
Through the program, she has also helped deliver school-based traineeships.
"We hadn't had an Aboriginal trainee keeper since the zoo opened in Dubbo, in 1977, so to see that happen has been awesome," Ms Hargraves said.
Walanmarra means "to make strong now" in Wiradjuri language, and the program works to close the gap for young Indigenous children and youth who are facing difficulties and uncertainty with their lives in out-of-home care and education.
The program is delivered in partnership with NSW Department of Community and Justice Services, and has provided ongoing support and stability to hundreds of children and youth and deepened their connection to Country and Culture.
The program focuses on life, communication and social skills while delivering key and relevant education outcomes to some of the state's most vulnerable children.
"One of those kids started out here at eight years old - now hes 18, and he's one of our school-based traineeships, working with us one day a week, training to be a zoo keeper. It's really good to see the progress," Ms Hargraves said.
Since the program commenced in 2009, more than 300 students have completed the course and six from the early cohorts have secured employment at the zoo.
"We know our Koori kids thrive in family circumstances ... what we're trying to build is a family-style set-up ... The aim is to become a safe space for them to come to," Ms Hargraves said.
On the back of the success of Walanmarra, Ms Hargraves secured further funding of over $300,000 each year to expand the program to work with disengaged and at-risk youth.
The winners of the 2023 NSW Women of the Year Awards will be announced at a ceremony on Thursday, March 9, at the International Convention Centre, Sydney and livestreamed online.
There are seven award categories in the 2023 program, including the Premier's Award for NSW Woman of the Year, which is selected from pool of category winners.
The awards are part of NSW Women's Week, which runs from Monday, March 6 to Sunday, March 12.
Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
