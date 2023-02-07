The new Wildlife Hospital at the zoo is increasing Taronga's capacity to carry out this vital work. The design and fit-out of the hospital were carefully considered to meet the needs of science and veterinary teams. For example, in the Endocrinology Lab, Taronga's experts can diagnose diseases and learn about the health and reproductive status of an animal. In this lab, the team conducts diagnostic tests on blood, urine, tissue and faecal samples.