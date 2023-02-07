Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News

What goes on inside the lab at Taronga Western Plains Zoo's Wildlife Hospital

By Amy Russell
February 8 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taronga Western Plains Zoos reproductive technician Larissa Spiteri in the new Wildlife Hospital with guests watching on. Picture supplied

At Taronga Western Plains Zoo's new Wildlife Hospital, native wildlife is being treated and rehabilitated and vital conservation science work is being done by the Zoo's wildlife experts.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.