Thieves in two vehicles have crashed through the front doors of the Dubbo Regional Airport terminal in a ram raid, escaping with cash.
Police are investigating the incident that occurred at the airport just before 5am.
Dubbo Police confirmed there had been a ram raid and cash had been taken, and there were police forensics on the scene - however the site had ceased to be a crime scene around 8am.
The offenders are still being investigated.
Dubbo Regional Council said flights had not been impacted, and anyone needing to access the airport was asked to use the alternate entry earlier this morning.
Australian Associated Press reported there were two white Toyota LandCruisers involved in the incident.
Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
