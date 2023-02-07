Daily Liberal
Ram-raid, cash stolen at Dubbo Regional Airport

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated February 7 2023 - 11:44am, first published 11:01am
The scene at Dubbo Regional Airport just before 9am on Tuesday morning. Picture by Tom Barber

Thieves in two vehicles have crashed through the front doors of the Dubbo Regional Airport terminal in a ram raid, escaping with cash.

