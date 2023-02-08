A two foot long mega dagwood dog and a cult classic Disneyland treat will be just some of the foodie delights on offer when the Fun Fair opens in Dubbo for the very first time.
Opening at the Dubbo Showground on Friday, the family owned and operated Fun Fair will be packed full of food trucks, fun rides, carnival games, family activities and more.
"We're really grateful to be able to bring this event to Dubbo, we love it here and have been here for lots of other events over the years," said Jade Evans, one half of the husband and wife duo bringing the Fun Fair event to Dubbo.
Throughout the fair's three-day run there will be plenty of family-friendly rides to enjoy and, for those who prefer their feet firmly on the ground, the food alone will be worth a trip, said Ms Evans.
For the sweet tooths, Ms Evans said Dole Whip - a kind of soft serve pineapple sorbet - is a must-try.
The treat has become such an icon for Disney fans that it has inspired its own merchandise line and has become a sensation on social media.
"It used to be exclusive just to Disneyland, you could never get it anywhere else - only at Disneyland and the plantation Disney sourced their pineapples from," Ms Evans said.
"It's a huge craze. Some people actually come to the fair just to try the Dole Whip, and they buy take home tubs as well. It always has huge lines at the Easter Show in Sydney too."
The Fun Fair will be the first time that the famous treat has been served in Dubbo.
For those with a bigger appetite, Ms Evans said the two-foot dagwood dogs are definitely not to be missed. The dagwood dogs are made using the family recipe that brought the very first dagwood dogs to Australia.
"My grandparents first saw the Dagwood Dog - or Pluto Pup as some people call it - at a fair in America and introduced it to Australia on their return," Josh Evans said.
"They were also responsible for bringing the first ever food trucks to Australia back in the 1930's - long before food trucks became trendy."
Other foodie delights on offer over the fair's three-day run will include 24-hour slow cooked pulled pork, chips on a stick and other carnival classics.
"We're extremely lucky to have these vendors. They're all small businesses - including some up from Forbes - we really try to keep it with NSW operators," Ms Evans said.
"We're really overwhelmed with how enthusiastic the Dubbo community has been so far. I think it will be a really successful event and we are excited to make it a great day for everyone."
The Fun Fair will open at the Dubbo Showground on Friday, February 11 and run through to Sunday, February 13.
Tickets for entry cost just $5 and thrill-seekers can buy an armband for unlimited rides for just $40 at the gates.
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
