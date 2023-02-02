How many rides do you reckon you could do in four hours if you have one $35 ticket fo all of them?
Dubbo Showground on Wingewarra Street will be hosting a thrilling event with at least 15 types of fun rides people of all ages can enjoy on Friday, February 10 from 5pm till 9pm.
February Fun Fair is a sellout outdoor summertime event introduced in country towns with an offer for online ticket buyers get cheaper entry to an unlimited number of rides. Ticket holders only need to hop in and out of the rides with an armband ticket.
The showground will be filled with showbag stalls that one may think like you're at the popular Easter Show which is not far off by the way, organiser Jade Evans of Ace Attractions said, "it's a really nice family-friendly event that everyone will surely love".
Along with thrilling rides and ferris wheel enjoyed at the last Dubbo Agricultural Show entry tickets also include unlimited shots of Putt Putt Golf, Dodge 'Em Cars, Tea Cups ride, Super Hero, Zoomer Swinger and for the first time coming to Dubbo is Cha-Cha Ride, Ms Evans said.
In the food trucks' stalls section, Ms Evans suggested attendees try Dole Whip, the latest gelato soft serve ice cream which they are introducing at Fun Fair events from hereon.
"They can have cotton candy and fairy floss on a stick and try Dole Whip's popular soft serve that's been selling so well since they had it at Disneyland and Dubbo is having it," Ms Evans said.
IN OTHER NEWS: Welcome to the world: The babies born in January, 2023
The entry options are the $35 unlimited rides ticket or $5 per person with a $5 voucher you can use to purchase on any stalls at the showground.
Parents accompanying their children are required to show entry tickets for each child.
Attendees are reminded that height restrictions apply to some rides and organisers recommend checking the height rules for each ride before joining the queue.
Some of the popular rides may take longer queue times so plan your night at the Fun Fair.
For more details and to book online, click here or call Funfair organiser on 0408 923 777.
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.