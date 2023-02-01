Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News
What's on

The Umbilical Brothers to perform The Distraction show at Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre

Elizabeth Frias
By Elizabeth Frias
Updated February 1 2023 - 2:46pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Comedians David Collins (left) and Shane Dundas, more commonly known as the Umbilical Brothers, will perform at Dubbo on Friday night. Picture supplied

The coveted Mo Award has spectacularly landed in the lap of comedy stars David Collins and Shane Dundas seven times.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elizabeth Frias

Elizabeth Frias

Journalist

Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.