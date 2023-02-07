The largest sum of prize money ever offered in sewing and craft shows across Australia can be won this weekend at Craft Alive at the Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre.
To win the dream loot of $33 thousand is so simple, says event organiser Sally Taylor. All residents have to do is buy your tickets online or in person at the exhibition venue located at 155 Darling Street.
Just buying for a day or three days and you've entered the major prize draw consisting of various sewing and crafting tools to set up your own space and complete that quilt or patchwork project.
"It's the biggest prize money in the sewing and craft history in Australia," Ms Taylor said.
Craft Alive is one of Australia's largest craft events now in its 28th year held in NSW, ACT, Queensland, Tasmania, South Australia and Victoria.
Together with sponsor Grace Company, Craft Alive will be held from Friday, February 10 until Sunday, February 12 and will feature art creator and quilting guru Helen Godden who will run floor talks and classes.
Miss Godden will present and tell the story of the longest quilt made in Australia called 'My Australia'.
"My Australia is an incredible 6.5 metre long quilt that has to be seen to be believed," Ms Taylor said.
Leading craft designers and teachers from across the country will be arriving in Dubbo and showing off their traditions and modern handwoven or machine-created crafts.
Each event is hands-on and will feature speakers and mentors showing the latest craft supplies, kits and equipment for patchwork, paper craft, scrapbooking, quilting, stitchery, cake decorating, and beading among others.
"It brings like-minded people together to share their knowledge, experiences and passions for the craft," Ms Taylor said.
Craft making has evolved spanning generations and countries, and there is something for both beginners or experienced craft enthusiasts.
Elizabeth Allen, a lacemaker and embroidery maker from the Dubbo Sandy Pines Lace Makers will be enjoying the fair on the weekend.
Mrs Allen said her group, as well as the Dubbo Patchwork and Quilters Group, Dubbo Embroiders Group, and Handweavers and Spinners Guild, who are exhibitors at annual Dubbo Agricultural Shows, are thrilled to be displaying their latest projects made of pure wool threads from the region.
They will join craft teachers and retailers to display their colourful and interesting handiwork, share ideas as well as give them a chance for them to see the latest crafting equipment.
It will also give Ms Allen a chance to win a share of the prize money.
"We can be winners and that would be nice," Mrs Allen said.
For more details about Craft Alive and to book your tickets, click here.
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
