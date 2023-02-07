Daily Liberal
Families and fur kids enjoy Dubbo's first pop up pooch market

By Allison Hore
Updated February 8 2023 - 12:08pm, first published 4:30am
Families and their four-legged friends came together at the Macquarie Lions Park last weekend for a pawsome day out supporting small businesses and celebrating all things dog.

