Families and their four-legged friends came together at the Macquarie Lions Park last weekend for a pawsome day out supporting small businesses and celebrating all things dog.
"It was such a great turn out! I am tickled pink," said the event's organiser, Ashleigh McKeown, owner of Narromine pet supplies store Archie's Corner.
The Pooch Pop Up event in Dubbo featured a number of small pet-related businesses from the local area showing off their wares and services. It was the first time an event like this has been held in Dubbo.
"I had kept missing markets due to work commitments and I was really keen to try to get my name out there as much as possible, so I thought I'd make my own market," Ms McKeown explained.
"I extended an invite to other small dog businesses around Dubbo and Narromine so those of us in this industry could network with each other and the community, to get our small businesses out there."
Other businesses there on the day included Fancy Paws Dog Grooming, Playtime Park Poodles and Lucy and Kate Co.
There were dog accessories and supplies on sale and microchip implantation, ear cleaning, nail clipping and special occasion planning services available.
"I'm new to Dubbo and so my business is still in the launching process - which is part of the reason I wanted to get involved in these little pop up markets," said Jane Sullivan, founder of Lucy and Kate Co.
"I offer a few different services and the main one that I want to start with in Dubbo is the wedding services - our dogs are a big part of our lives for a lot of us and we want them to be there on our special occasions."
"I had a great morning meeting heaps of pups."
Ms McKeown was grateful for the community getting behind the first-time event and hopes to organise another Pooch Pop Up soon.
"Thank you so much to the community in Dubbo for coming out with their fur babies and supporting small business," she said.
"Next time we'll be bigger and better."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.