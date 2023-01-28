Daily Liberal
Court

Virginia McMahon arrested for alleged violent behaviour towards aircraft pilot

By Court Reporter
Updated January 29 2023 - 6:00pm, first published 6:00am
A Dubbo woman was arrested this week after for alleged violent behaviour against the pilot of the aircraft she was on. Picture via Unsplash

A 45-year-old woman was arrested on Tuesday after she allegedly assaulted and threatened a pilot onboard an aircraft.

Local News

