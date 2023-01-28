A 45-year-old woman was arrested on Tuesday after she allegedly assaulted and threatened a pilot onboard an aircraft.
The passenger identified as Virginia McMahon, from south of Dubbo, has not entered pleas of guilt or innocence.
Police have charged her with common assault (personal violence offence), assaulting a crew member (pilot) of a division three aircraft and interfering with their duties, as well as intimidation with intention to cause fear for physical or mental health.
READ ALSO:
According to court documents, the alleged offences took place between 1.55pm and 2.05pm on January 24.
It is unclear whether the aircraft was mid-air or on the ground. The type of aircraft is also not specified.
The woman appeared in Dubbo Local Court on January 25 in handcuffs, she was supported by a friend seated in the public gallery.
Defence solicitor Carmen Just told the court she would be applying for her client to be released from custody.
Bail was opposed by police prosecutor Sergeant Michelle Bartlett who told magistrate Mal MacPherson the offending was of a serious nature.
Sergeant Bartlett submitted to the court the woman's alleged offences carried a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.
She further noted the "absolute catastrophe" that would have taken place if the aircraft had crashed. She said the defendant's alleged actions endangered the community.
The prosecutor also said the woman posed a "very real risk" as she pointed out information presented to the magistrate regarding the woman's alleged behaviour and actions onboard the aircraft.
In response, Ms Just told the court her client had not pleaded guilty or not guilty and that it was her first time coming before a court. She said the woman had no prior criminal record and called her alleged behaviour "quite unusual".
The court also heard the woman was the mother and primary carer of a young child.
Ms Just submitted to Mr MacPherson that an assiduity of up to $10,000 could be provided for her client's release along with strict bail conditions.
"It's certainly a serious charge," the magistrate said.
"it's far too early to make a [decision] until she is found guilty."
Magistrate Macpherson granted the woman conditional bail with the following conditions:
"She will have to hand over her passport," Mr MacPherson said before being told by the defence that the woman did not have one.
The matter will return to Dubbo Local Court on March 23 for committal, where it will be determined if the defendant should be committed to trial in a higher court.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.