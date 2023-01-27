Wellington residents enjoyed an "inclusive" Australia Day event in Wellington on Wednesday, January 25 where community members were recognised for their hard work.
During the event a special ceremony was held with an address by Deputy Mayor Richard Ivey, a presentation by local Aboriginal Elder Uncle Joe Daley and a speech by Wellington's Ambassador screenwriter and producer Peter Herbert.
"The committee this year had a hard job in deciding who should receive the recognition and we appreciate the work that both the nominees and those who nominated them put in," Cr Ivey said.
This year Dubbo Regional Council made the move to host Wellington's Australia Day event the night before January 26 to free up the day for however people choose to acknowledge it.
Cr Ivey said the twilight event was a trial and urged people to have their say on how the council acknowledges Australia Day in future.
"The event gave Wellington residents the option of attending a ceremony outside of work and allowed them to acknowledge 26 January however they saw fit," he said.
"We are looking forward to hearing feedback from the community regarding how they wish to celebrate Australia Day in Wellington and Dubbo in the future."
