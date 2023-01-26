Having free menstrual pads, tampons and underwear at school got a big thumbs up from Edwina Tink, Zoe McAneney, Ava Galea, Ashley Macpherson, and Jessica Hall.
The year 12 students from Dubbo College senior campus were over the moon at the announcement.
"Having these sanitary products at school is amazing," school captain, Zoe McAneney said.
"It makes sure every student is comfortable if it happens one day and they're not aware of it.
"They're accessible, you just go to the bathroom, and there are tampons or pads whatever your preference is, and underwear, too."
Ms McAneney said having the sanitary supplies available takes away the embarrassment you might feel asking for a tampon or pad when you need it.
"On top of school supplies and other things, they are an extra cost we didn't need to pay for, so its good to have free access to these sanitary products," she said.
But one of the things each of the girls is glad about is the Periods, Pain and Endometriosis Program or PPEP-Talk, a $34 million program jointly announced by Dubbo MP Dugald Saunders and Minister for Education and Early Learning Sarah Mitchell.
PPEP-Talk is an age-appropriate, neuroscience-based program that helps girls determine whether their pain is normal, how to manage pain, and when to seek help.
Ms Mitchell said the program would help girls to become more comfortable speaking openly about their menstrual cycle.
"Some students aren't able to come to school when they have periods so these dispensers at schools take away the stigma talking about periods and period pains and making students feel comfortable talking about it themselves and with their parents and friends," Ms Mitchell said.
Mr Saunders said period pains and endometriosis are aspects of women's health that need to be discussed more frequently as they affect many even at a young age.
"Having discussions early with period pains and endometriosis is significant because people want to know more about it," he said.
"This is a significant $32 million investment in our schools that recognises that sometimes our young women face barriers and we want to make sure those barriers are removed.
"As a dad of two daughters, I want to make sure my girls and every other girl feels comfortable to discuss it and feels happy and safe there are no barriers to education for them."
Ms Mitchell said PPEP-Talk is rolled out according to the students' ages and the entire program will be tested in at least 60 schools with Dubbo College and other local schools taking part in the initial trial to gauge participation by both students and their parents.
Ms Mitchell said the program would raise awareness widely and dispel the taboos around women's health issues, particularly among young women and those younger at primary schools assured they could get support and health proper health advice.
"Period poverty is a real thing and these are expensive products to buy particularly with the cost of living pressures on families so some students don't come to school because they are embarrassed and feel upset if it happens at school by surprise," she said.
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
