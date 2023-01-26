Daily Liberal
Dubbo students welcome free sanitary products trial from the NSW Government

Elizabeth Frias
By Elizabeth Frias
Updated January 27 2023 - 10:44am, first published 10:00am
Dubbo College senior campus school captain Zoe McAneney and her fellow students were happy to talk about young women's health matters such as menstrual pain and costs of sanitary products with the media. Picture by Amy McIntyre

Having free menstrual pads, tampons and underwear at school got a big thumbs up from Edwina Tink, Zoe McAneney, Ava Galea, Ashley Macpherson, and Jessica Hall.

Local News

