BUCKLE up, slow down and drive to conditions.
That's just some of the advice from police about staying safe this Australia Day weekend period
Police revealed today a state wide road safety operation will get underway on Wednesday, January 25 and conclude on Sunday, January 29.
The operation is aimed at heightening public awareness in regard to road trauma, the dangers of speeding, drink and drug driving and fatigue, restraints and distraction such as mobile phones.
READ ALSO:
Double demerit points will also be in place.
"The idea is to obviously reduce crashes that occur over that period," a spokesperson for NSW Police said adding reducing road fatalities and serious injuries by 30 per cent by 2030 is a key milestone for NSW Police.
"The operation will be targeting major causal factors contributing to road trauma; excessive or inappropriate speed, alcohol or drug driving, fatigue, non wearing of occupant restraints and helmets and of course distractions.
"In 2022 there were 270 fatal crashes on NSW roads. resulting in 288 deaths."
"We need to take measures and ensure people are responsible while driving on the road."
The spokesperson said there will be additional police out and about monitoring driver behaviour undertaking additional random breath tests and random drug tests.
"And it's also a timely reminder we are coming to the end of school holidays, so please be aware children are returning to school and hence the 40km school zones will be enforced."
"Parents are also reminded please don't drop kids off in bus zone, they are obviously specifically there for the school buses to drop or pick up students at the beginning or end of the school day."
"It's all about keeping people safe," he said.
"School zones will be in operation as of Friday January 27, and will be enforced, so please be aware of this," he said."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.