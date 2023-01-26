Daily Liberal
Kial Waldron fined for dishonest deal on Facebook marketplace

By Court Reporter
Updated January 26 2023 - 2:45pm, first published 2:00pm
A Facebook scammer was fined by Dubbo Local Court on January 18. File Picture

A Facebook scammer from Bathurst has paid the price for swindling a customer by falsely promising to sell an iPhone.

