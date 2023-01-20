If residents thought they would be able to travel along Saxa Road since roadworks began nearly four months ago, they will need to think again.
Saxa Road will remain closed after the failure of Comobella Bridge and as Dubbo Regional Council continues to undertake patching on the road in the more favourable weather conditions.
Since October 2022 Saxa Road has been closed as Dubbo Regional Council works to repair the road between the Mitchell and Golden Highways. It is currently only open to local residents.
With several large pavement failures, the road became too dangerous to drive on and was subsequently closed on October 5 last year.
DRC's Infrastructure Delivery team is planning to undertake temporary repairs on the Comobella Bridge, which are programmed to take place in February at this stage. Once repairs on the bridge are complete, Saxa Road will be able to re-open to all traffic.
Gollan Road, which was also affected by various weather and flooding events has seen the road deteriorate at a substantial rate but works being undertaken have been labelled as "temporary".
The road is currently open to all traffic with signage in place advising drivers of the traffic hazards.
According to council repair works for Gollan Road are currently being scheduled, however, any work undertaken will only be temporary and not reconstruction.
Goolma Road which closed for a short period following adverse weather in October 2022 remains open to all traffic without any restrictions in place.
Dubbo Regional Council mayor, Mathew Dickerson was happy with the change in weather conditions since the start of summer.
"Warmer weather and lower rainfall has allowed our infrastructure crews to start repairs of damaged pavements and grading of our unsealed network across the region," he said.
"We are moving on from the 2022 La Nina and are now focused on scheduling road repairs for the current year.
"A report will be prepared for the February council meeting, outlining the proposed allocation of state government grant funding that is expected to be received to repair local roads and potholes."
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
