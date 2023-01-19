Giving a young person a chance when they haven't had one before is something Regional Enterprise Development Institute (REDI.E) chief executive officer Peter Gibbs believes in.
So it was hard to wipe the smile off his face when it was announced REDI.E would be able to upgrade its Wilay Café, a central hospitality and employment hub in Dubbo.
REDI.E exists to support our communities, by opening doors to opportunity, positive career pathways and economic development.
REDI.E also operates the café at the Dubbo Regional Livestock Markets, and runs capacity-building programs across Western NSW, including the supermarket at Wilcannia.
"We want this to be about our community, so whether you come from the remote communities or come from Dubbo this is a place where you can come and train and hone your skills and confidence and go on and do what you want to do," he said.
With no need for past hospitality training or any qualifications, Mr Gibbs is passionate about helping those who want to help themselves.
With a diverse range of staff, some coming straight from the streets or those living with a disability, they have all come to learn.
"How do you get experience? How do you get skills? You need a place to start off and I think that is what REDI.E is building it's reputation on, giving people a go, whatever skills you have," he said.
"There's so many opportunities to work, so many jobs in Western NSW, you don't need to go to Sydney to find a job or pursue a career, all those opportunities are here and we want to keep our young people here so we need to give them hope."
A boy living with a disability started working at the café six months ago and Mr Gibbs couldn't speak higher of the young man.
"He's come so far in such a short time, imagine in two, three or five years. We don't know where he'll be, he could be running the café, running his own café, this is why we've got to give them a start and believe in them," he said.
Mr Gibbs said the $285,607 from the state government would help REDI.E fast track their long term plan of upgrading the facility to allow for more training to happen at the café.
"Local trade and local suppliers will also benefit because we don't precure outside of our area, so everybody benefits," he said. "Once it's built, we can have more people and offer more opportunities."
When people know they are looking at someone who cares, it changes everything.- CEO Peter Gibbs
When asked about how proud Mr Gibbs is when he see's how far employees have come from their first day with Wilay to their last, he got choked up.
"I really don't think there's anything more important or more rewarding. When you see someone start, see them on their journey and then see them go somewhere else," he said tearfully.
"Like a lot of employers I love to see someone start with us and then go off and do things in their life. We just have a little bit to do with their journey. How rewarding is that?
"Whether it's someone who needs a second chance or someone to believe in them...we don't want to hold them and keep them here forever, it's not going to be like that."
With a shortage of workers in a number of fields, including the hospitality industry, Mr Gibbs hopes this centre can be a starting point for many in the community.
"We have 10 people already employed with us, we want more. I want the majority of them to be young people trained by other people," he said.
It isn't just hospitality skills the workers learn at the café, but resilience, dedication, social interaction and general life skills.
Coming from a shearing background, Mr Gibbs recognises the need to be taught and mentored and wants to pass that onto the youth in Dubbo and beyond.
"Giving people a chance to work in a team that's professional, but all about developing them...everybody knows we are training and learning together and it creates that environment from the outset," he said.
Mr Gibbs said it creates a safe space for people to be able to make mistakes and learn from them.
"How do you learn? You can't cook the best scones in the world on your first day, you can't make the best coffee, how do you learn this stuff? This is practical world thinking," he said.
Another thing the funding will allow is for Mr Gibbs to be able to look people in the eye and say "we are happy to give you a go".
"When people know they are looking at someone who cares, it changes everything," he said.
"We are an opportunity not the destination."
Dubbo MP Dugald Saunders who was on board to deliver the funding announcement on Thursday, January 19 said since opening its doors in 2020, Wilay Café has provided paid employment to about 50 people, and many of those have been young people in their first job.
"This funding will allow REDI.E to upgrade the facility here to cater to more customers, while also modernising the equipment the young people are using to hone their skills," he said.
"It's more than just the money, it's the training that's meaningful for young people and the future and providing better resources and outcomes for the café at the same time."
With the hospitality sector across the region crying out for staff, Mr Saunders said this was a fantastic training ground for young people who may not otherwise have the opportunity to build their confidence as they enter this industry.
"When you come from a remote community, there're limited places for you to learn these practical skills," Mr Saunders said.
"REDI.E provides school-based traineeships to young people in places like Goodooga and Wilcannia.
"Our young people are the most important resource we have in our western communities, and by investing in them and giving them this practical foundation, they're more likely to stay and use their new skills in their own communities."
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
