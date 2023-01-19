Daily Liberal
Police appeal for information about missing Dubbo man Peter Blair

By Newsroom
Updated January 19 2023 - 4:11pm, first published 4:01pm
Peter Blair hasn't been seen since leaving a home on Darling Street on Wednesday, January 18. Picture supplied

Police are appealing for information after a man was reported missing from Dubbo.

Local News

