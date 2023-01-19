Police are appealing for information after a man was reported missing from Dubbo.
Peter Blair, aged 56, was last seen leaving a home in Darling Street at about 8am on Wednesday, January 18.
When he did not return home and could not be contacted, he was reported missing to officers from Orana Mid-Western Police District, who began an investigation.
Family and police hold serious concerns for his welfare.
Peter is described as being of Caucasian appearance, between 180-180cm tall, of thin build, and with grey hair.
He was last seen driving in a white Mazda 2 sedan with NSW numberplates DWO80K.
Anyone who sees Peter or has any information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Dubbo police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
