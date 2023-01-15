Volunteer Rescue Association (VRA) squads across the central west will soon benefit from a boost to their communications technology, however, Dubbo Rescue Squad president Andrew Parsons said a lot more upgrades are needed than what's being promised.
"When we're being deployed to another area of NSW we will be able to take the new upgraded radios we get to communicate on the main radio network when we're helping with larger incidents, so it is good," he said.
"But it doesn't address some serious shortfalls that we have with the squad-based radios which are the backbone to our operation on the ground when doing emergency response and rescue work in the Dubbo region."
Local squads based in Dubbo, Gulgong, Mendooran, Mudgee, Narromine and the state headquarters at Dubbo are set to receive nine 'vehicle as a node' fitouts and 38 new hand-held radios to help boost on-the-ground communications capacity.
Mr Parsons said the local squad will receive around four radios, which will help them connect to the Public Service Network (PSN) which government agencies and emergency services use.
However, this is not the network the local squad uses for day-to-day operations in Dubbo.
"There are two radio networks that the Dubbo Rescue Squad uses and the improvements to vehicle as a node and handheld technology is greatly appreciated and welcomed by squads like ours," he said.
"In an emergency, like a search and rescue or a long operation like a flood or when we're assisting other services during bushfires, using the PSN radio network will be of great assistance so we can talk to Rural Fire Service who look after VRA communications."
"But the backbone for squads like Dubbo - and other squads who have their own radio network - are the specific radio systems that each squad uses to talk to each other. And these two systems will not talk to each other."
"So we still have the challenge of having an effective radio communications network for squad members to talk to each other on the ground."
The new equipment comes as part of a $4.7 million investment by the NSW Government which will provide for 421 new radios for VRA squads across the state and equip 100 VRA vehicles with vehicle as a node technology.
VRA Acting Commissioner Andrew Luke said the upgrade will also help keep volunteers safer on the job by giving them access to a duress button that is centrally monitored.
"At the press of a button our members can request urgent assistance if they are in danger, enabling an immediate response," Mr Luke said.
"Being able to send and receive life-saving communications in all conditions is vital to the safety of everyone, including our 1,218 members."
Minister for Emergency Services and Resilience and Minister for Flood Recovery Steph Cooke said the funding will bring the VRA's radio network into line with other emergency service providers.
"The VRA is the only agency in the State solely dedicated to rescue and its volunteers and staff have done an incredible job, particularly over the past 12 months supporting flood operations," Ms Cooke said.
"This multi-million dollar boost will give our VRA volunteers access to a consistent and reliable radio network which is compatible with other agencies and guarantees their ability to communicate anywhere in NSW."
Mr Parsons said while more government funding is welcomed, it's the hard work of the local volunteers and the community who supports their efforts which keeps the association's wheels turning.
"It's always a challenge to keep equipment updated and the squads still have to raise money to update their own equipment. And they're supplemented and assisted with larger equipment and major capital items by the state VRA and NSW government," he explained.
"The challenge we have at the moment is highlighted by a recent attempted theft on our 20 plus year-old rapid response vehicle that is due for replacement at some stage.
"It's vehicles like this and the members that rescue people that do the work on the ground, not just the technology like handheld radios."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.