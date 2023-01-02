Daily Liberal
Dubbo's Volunteer Rescue Squad's vehicle damaged by thieves

Updated January 2 2023 - 11:13am, first published 11:00am
The Dubbo Rescue Squad vehicle damaged by would-be thieves on the morning of New Years Day. Picture supplied.

Members of VRA Rescue NSW Dubbo Rescue Squad have been left reeling after an attempted break-in of one of the city's volunteer rescue trucks early New Year's Day.

