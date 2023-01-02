Members of VRA Rescue NSW Dubbo Rescue Squad have been left reeling after an attempted break-in of one of the city's volunteer rescue trucks early New Year's Day.
The fully marked rescue vehicle was parked at a volunteer rescue operator's home along Ingrid Place in Dubbo, with both the truck and volunteer on-call to respond to emergency calls over the busy New Year holiday period.
"While we are grateful none of the invaluable life-saving equipment was stolen, nor was the vehicle too badly damaged, it's a bit of a low point in a community when emergency services -- those who are there to help others -- are affected by opportunistic crime," Dubbo Rescue Squad President, Andrew Parsons said.
"The Dubbo Rescue Squad provides a 24/7 primary emergency response to the city and surrounds of Dubbo. These are unpaid volunteers who need the squad's equipment and vehicles to be in good working order, ready at a moment's notice to respond to an emergency and carry out rescue work - particularly this time of year."
The 18-year-old vehicle suffered damage to several of the locked door compartments that carry specialised rescue and support equipment.
Despite the damage, the Dubbo Rescue Squad vehicle remained fully operational and available to respond to emergency calls and was at no time 'out of service'. The damage to the rescue vehicle will be further assessed in the coming days and any repairs needed - carried out.
"This particular vehicle is a light rapid response rescue truck that attends a range of rescue calls, from car accidents, search and rescues, and the wide variety of other rescue type calls our squad regularly receives," Dubbo Rescue Squad Captain Leslie Morley said.
"The squad operates a larger rescue truck as the primary rescue vehicle. Along with that truck, this rapid response vehicle and one other four-wheel drive rescue vehicle all are fully marked 'rescue' vehicles and when needed are crewed by qualified volunteer rescue operators - on-call 24/7.
READ MORE:
Ms Morley said it was "very disappointing" this had happened, especially while the vehicle and volunteers are on-call during a traditionally busy time for emergency services nationally.
"The NSW Police Force is investigating this incident and another theft from a nearby home," she said.
Mr Parsons said he didn't believe Dubbo had been earmarked to upgrade the light vehicle anytime soon despite its age and the age of most of the rescue equipment carried in it.
"While there's no denying Dubbo is an active squad and we're asked to regularly assist with a wide range of work - both emergency and non-emergency jobs, keeping this older vehicle in service is crucial to what we do," he said.
"That is, until the squad can either raise enough money locally to replace it, or it gets identified for replacement as part of the agency's ongoing state-wide fleet vehicle upgrade program.
"NSW is a big state and there are other VRA Rescue NSW squads who need new vehicles and equipment ahead of us. In the meantime, we don't need the added expense of repairing or replacing equipment as a result of mindless, selfish criminal behaviour."
Anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity, or who has CCTV footage of suspicious vehicles or people around Ingrid Place and the St. Georges Terrace area in the early hours of New Year's Day is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
