Daily Liberal

Rain, bedazzling fireworks, and optimism highlight the arrival of 2023 in Dubbo

By Elizabeth Frias
Updated January 1 2023 - 5:13pm, first published 10:56am
Bedazzling fireworks lit up the night sky just after 9pm on Saturday, December 31 to welcome 2023 as thousands of people - locals and holidaying visitors - gathered at the Dubbo Showground watching in awe.

