Residents are warned to be mindful of spot grassfires around properties as firefighters focus on three areas burning around Dubbo.
Smoke from an 11-hectare property burning near Mountain Creek on the Newell Highway will be visible in the city, as well as a grassfire on a property near Cooreena Avenue adjacent to the Dubbo Regional Airport.
The grassfire on a 100-hectare property in Baker's Swamp that started late Friday afternoon has "not reignited" since the early morning of New Year's Day.
The three situations are under the control so far even as firefighters take turns to ensure the grass fires lighted from the storm yesterday are not spreading to a wider area, Orana Rural Fire Service (Orana RFS) operations officer Peter Fothergill said.
"The grassfire in Baker's Swamp was put out yesterday [Saturday night] and this morning [Sunday, 1 January 2023] without reignition so far."
Asked if the brief rain late on New Year's Eve had contributed to dousing the grassfire, Mr Fothergill said "it only rained in Dubbo which was a localised rain and nothing elsewhere".
The grassfire on Cooreena Road is located just behind the property of the airport and it is contained in less than a hectare.
"In the vicinity of Mountain Creek near the Newell Highway, firefighters are controlling grassfire on an 11-hectare property and heavy smoke will pervade the atmosphere and residents are urged to be vigilant," Mr Fothergill said.
"We're asking everyone to keep an eye out for any unattended fire and to ring 000 immediately. It's very dry out there and fires will start easily.
"Prepare your properties, make sure there are no long grass near any building and houses, and monitor the conditions of your livestock.
"Keep an eye out for lightning and storms and watch out for any smoke starting on your land."
To be aware of any bushfire and to keep up to date on incidences around your area click on the NSW RFS bushfire survival plan.
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
