From floods to the ongoing pandemic, car crashes and all the magical moments in between these are just some of the incredible moments captured by the Daily Liberal photographers in 2022.
The year was a huge one in news from floods across our region, sporting grand finals, teachers and workers strikes to fun community events.
Above are just a handful of the Daily Liberal's greatest snaps of the year that was - the local moments that shined to the ones that captured the attention of a global audience.
While you enjoy a look back at the year that was, we will be gearing up for another big year in 2023.
READ MORE:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.