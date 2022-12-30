A B-Double has been detected travelling at 98 kilometres per hour in a sign posted 60 kilometre per hour roadwork zone in Alectown, North of Parkes.
At 11am on Friday, December 30, Highway Patrol were conducting speed enforcement duties in the sign posted roadwork zones of the Newell Highway, Alectown.
A Mercedes B-Double was detected travelling at 98 kilometres through the roadwork zone after passing two roadwork speed limit signs and a large digital display which was warning motorists to slow down if their speed was above the 60 kilometres per hour speed limit.
The B-Double was stopped and the driver was issued a speeding infringement for exceeding the speed limit by more than 30 kilometres per hour.
He was fine $1,519 and lost 10 demerit points due to it being double demerits this holiday season.
