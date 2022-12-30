As residents prepare to travel for New Years Eve parties around the state, many will be filling up their petrol tanks before they leave.
According to the NRMA app, the fuel around Dubbo sat around the 186.9 cent mark.
The prices on December 30 include:
BP Gilgandra, Coles Express Gilgandra and the Independent is charging 182.9 cents while Lightning Ridge Ampol is sat at 194.9 cents.
Tito Fuel Station Restaurant and Coffee House in Bourke is charging 200 cents and BP Bourke is sitting at 202.9 cents.
Unleaded petrol prices in the Mid Western region have finally gone under the 200 cent mark with the Independent Mudgee charging 193.9 cents, and Shell Mudgee offering 188.9 cents per litre.
Lowes at Gulgong is more than five cents cheaper, selling unleaded 91 for 185.9 cents.
Orange prices are on average the most expensive in the region, with the Independent Orange charging 189.9 cents.
If heading out towards Parkes, the best place to fill up is at Shell, who are charging 187.9 cents. EG Ampol will cost you 194.9 cents.
Driving over the Blue Mountains towards the city will cost you some money if you decide to fill up at Katoomba or Blaxland.
BP Katoomba is charging 205.9 while United Petroleum East Blaxland is sat at 204.9.
NSW Police Force will launch a high-visibility operation that will see officers deployed across the state to ensure the community's safety as they bring in and celebrate the New Year.
Operation New Year's Eve 2022 will be in place tomorrow, Saturday December 31, as revellers make their way to the Sydney Harbour foreshore and events throughout NSW.
General duties officers from multiple police area commands and districts across the state will be assisted by Traffic and Highway Patrol Command, Police Transport Command, the Public Order and Riot Squad, Operations Support Group, Licensing Police, Mounted and Dog Command, Marine Area Command, and PolAir.
Deputy Premier, Minister for Regional NSW and Minister for Police Paul Toole said police will be out in force across the state to ensure everyone celebrates safely.
"New Year's Eve is a time to reflect on the year that was and look forward to the year ahead. Don't start 2023 with a foolish action you will live to regret," Mr Toole said.
"I also want to thank our police, who won't be out celebrating the night with family and friends but will instead be working around the clock on our roads and at major events to keep everyone safe."
Central Metropolitan Region and Operation New Year's Eve 2022 Commander, Assistant Commissioner Anthony Cooke, said police will be focusing on public safety, alcohol-related crime, and anti-social behaviour.
"We are expecting significant crowds to be making their way into the city and Harbour Foreshore for tomorrow night's celebrations, and we will have additional officers deployed to ensure this is done safely," Assistant Commissioner Cooke said.
"Both uniformed and plain-clothed officers will be deployed around the CBD and Sydney Harbour foreshore areas throughout the day and until the party precincts have safely emptied on New Year's Day.
"Police will have zero tolerance for violent or anti-social behaviour, and those attending are urged not to ruin a good night out for yourself, or others.
"We have been working closely with other government agencies and stakeholders in preparation for tomorrow night, and we will be operating from the Police Operations Centre and the Government Coordination Centre to coordinate the people and resources on the ground."
The City of Sydney's New Year's Eve celebration is the state's largest event and police encourage those travelling into the city, to plan their night in advance and get in early, to avoid any disappointment.
READ MORE:
"Organisers encourage those heading to the CBD to be aware some vantage points are ticketed, with free areas expected to fill up early in the day," Assistant Commissioner Cooke said.
The public is encouraged to leave their car at home and utilise public transport as various major road closures and special event clearways will be in place throughout the CBD on New Year's Eve and into New Year's Day.
Police Transport Command (PTC) officers will be travelling on trains, light rail, buses, and ferries, targeting criminal and anti-social behaviour, including anyone drinking alcohol, which is prohibited.
"If you do plan on driving, know that there will be additional marked and unmarked police cars out across the state targeting behaviour that endangers lives, including drink and drug driving, speeding, and fatigue," Assistant Commissioner Cooke added.
With significant maritime traffic expected on Sydney Harbour, police and maritime authorities will also be out in force to ensure that operators of recreational and commercial vessels are complying with maritime laws.
"For those that choose to enjoy the celebrations from the water, stay alert, make sure your vessel is in good working order, check that you have all the necessary safety equipment and always be aware of your surroundings and other boaters in the area," Assistant Commissioner Cooke said.
"On the water we will be conducting drug and alcohol testing, as well as compliance checks so look after your friends and family and act responsibly," Assistant Commissioner Cooke said.
NSW Ambulance Inspector Giles Buchanan said "last New Year's Eve was NSW Ambulance's busiest on record for Triple Zero (000) calls."
"We are pleading with people to save Triple Zero (000) for emergencies. To reduce call volume, please act responsibly especially when there is alcohol involved," he said.
"Over the past week paramedics have responded to more than 45 water related and drowning incidents, so please don't add to the statistics. Don't take your eyes off your children, even for a second. Know your swimming limitations and use common sense.
"The last thing you want is to ring in the New Year in hospital, or worse, not make it home to your loved ones at all."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.