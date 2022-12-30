Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News

New Year's Eve petrol prices and details about Operation New Year's Eve

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
December 30 2022 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
One resident cleans her window after filling up in Dubbo. Picture by Amy McIntyre

As residents prepare to travel for New Years Eve parties around the state, many will be filling up their petrol tanks before they leave.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ciara Bastow

Ciara Bastow

Senior Journalist

Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.