An influential group of western NSW town mayors have demanded the Perrottet government prioritise the reconstruction of flood-damaged rural roads to save their economies from crumbling.
The demand by the Alliance of Western Councils (AWC) consisting of 13 councils and shires in the western NSW region was aired on Friday, December 30 by its chairman, Narromine Shire's mayor Craig Davies.
In a year-end interview with the Daily Liberal, Mr Davies said they are issuing their demand now to clearly state their predicaments, as mayors of rural towns are "losing hope" they could ever get funding for reconstructing their road networks".
"It's a real concern for all of us that the state government doesn't look upon the sorry state of our road networks as a disaster in itself," he said.
"It is also about the inequity in the manner the state government is operating. Ignoring the needs of rural towns."
The regional towns represented in the AWC include Brewarrina, Bourke, Walgett, Cobar, Warren, Coonamble, Warrumbungle, Dubbo Regional, Mid-Western Council, Central Darling, Bogan, Gilgandra and Narromine.
Mr Davies said they cover a vast area of the western regions of the state, representing at least 36 per cent of residents in dire need of urgent funding sources to repair thousands of kilometres of road networks to keep their local economies sound.
Mr Davies said despite the allocation of $50 million from the state government for regional road network repairs shared among 94 councils, they believe "that fund won't go far given the state of the destruction on our roads".
"That $50 million clearly is laughable when one metropolitan shire can get $90 million from a single funding source," Mr Davies said.
"What we are highlighting is that while we appreciate the $50 million allocation for us, after significant flooding the whole state is given only $50 million."
Mr Davies said the AWC members had met with the regional roads and transport minister Sam Farraway to reiterate their demand for increased funding but during that meeting which included the NSW treasurer Matt Kean, "it was made clear there will be no top-up" to the funding.
Narromine Shire was among the first councils to apply for a share of the $50 million funding to repair potholes across the regional towns affected by flood and heavy rainfall.
But despite being rejected on their demand, Mr Davies said the AWC would be putting their foot down to claw back funding for severely damaged roads because they are vital infrastructure for rural towns.
"Our economies are agriculture based and without good and safe roads, our economies will falter, it is the roads upon which our economies operate on," he said.
"These roads are a significant part of our infrastructure and economies so they have to be in better order for our economies to survive.
"The time has come for us to be standing up so that this government focuses more on rural and regional NSW ...I think it is fair to say that this government is not meeting our expectations that's why we are disillusioned."
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
