Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News

Narromine Shire Council one of the first to submit application for pothole funding

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
Updated November 23 2022 - 10:45am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Narromine mayor Craig Davies.

Narromine Shire Council was one of the first to submit their application for pothole funding Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway confirmed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ciara Bastow

Ciara Bastow

Senior Journalist

Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.