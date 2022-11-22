Narromine Shire Council was one of the first to submit their application for pothole funding Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway confirmed.
After stern words were shared earlier this year when Narromine mayor Craig Davies called on the government to provide extra funding for roads in rural New South Wales, Mr Farraway said while visiting Dubbo on Tuesday it was good to see the council apply for funding.
With the announcement of $50 million from the state government to repair potholes in regional NSW, Cr Davies said at the time that it was an "insult" and "embarrassing" amount from the government.
"It's peanuts," he said.
"We are seeing roads collapse, right from the major highways to barely used rural roads."
Mr Farraway said 94 councils across regional NSW applied for a share of the $50 million pothole funding.
"I will make sure the funding is portioned to the size of each councils regional road network before the end of November," he said.
"Come the first of December every council will know how much extra dollars they have in their bank account to supplement their current maintenance budget for the next six months."
Mr Farraway said the amount of funding will help to deploy more crews, get more plant, allow councils to pay overtime and "do whatever they need to do" to keep the council managed road network open.
"We want to keep roads open and safe. We want to fill potholes and manage harvest," he said.
Mr Farraway said it was important to note that the funding can be used on councils unsealed road network.
"For those councils in the Central West and Western NSW that have large, large road networks they will have funding programs allocated to the size of that network and for me that's the most equitable way to roll out funding," he said.
The $50 million funding is a short term solution, for what is a long term problem, Mr Farraway said.
"I've always said this is a short term measure to get councils through a wet summer to get to harvest," he said.
"When families are travelling for the Christmas and summer holidays councils will have every resource to keep their roads open."
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
