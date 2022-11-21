In 2015, a brave Dubbo girl who was just seven months old was diagnosed with a rare kidney cancer.
Her name is Grace Sharpe.
She is now seven-years-old and defying the odds.
Ronald McDonald House at Westmead became a home away from home for Grace and her family, who have spent more than 400 nights at the house over the past seven years.
"Ronald McDonald House is honestly a life saver, without them families can't be together, families can't receive the treatment they need without having a base to go back to," Grace's mother, Sarah Sharpe said.
At just seven months Grace underwent an operation to have her kidney taken out due to the cancer.
"When the kids are out of the hospital, it's a home away from home where we can enjoy some family time, play in the playground, cook a meal or have people cook meals for us and seriously, without it I don't know what we would have done," Ms Sharpe said.
Westmead Children's Hospital first referred the family and ever since they have been able to get a spot every time they've needed one.
"We are still visiting now every six months and we still get a spot, if a meal is being cooked it's just like we go home again," she said.
The stress that's relieved by having a place to go back to can't be compared, Ms Sharpe said.
"It relieves so much stress financially, I don't where we would have stayed in Westmead without the Ronald McDonald House because a motel costs you $200 to $300 a night," she said.
The first time the family stayed at Ronald McDonald House they were there for nine months straight.
The second stint was for five months.
A big part of Ronald McDonald House for Ms Sharpe was being able to mingle with other families and parents that were going through similar circumstances.
"We would sit down and have a coffee or a cup of tea, we could cry, we could laugh, we could do both if we needed to, but there was always someone there who would understand what our day had been like," she said.
This was much harder in Dubbo.
"If I come home to Dubbo and say to someone Grace had chemotherapy on Monday and she's not well, they will say 'oh she'll be right', but if I say that to an oncology mum, they will say 'this helped us' or 'you need to do this', you had that connection with other families that are going through pretty shitty times as well," she said.
"Even though Ronald McDonald House offers a bed, it offers a warm heart and a good cup of coffee and someone to talk to."
According to Ms Sharpe Grace thinks she is royalty when she goes down to Westmead.
"One thing that cancer could never take away from her was her smile, she lights up the room," Ms Sharpe said.
Grace learnt to crawl and walk at Ronald McDonald House. Something not many other children can say they've done.
"There's a lot of firsts for her that a normal child wouldn't have done there and the Ronald McDonald House was there to support us," she said.
Grace was one of the very first kids to stay in the new Ronald McDonald House when it opened in 2018.
"It was pretty exciting, the old house will always have a special place in our hearts, it was a close knit community but the new house was what we needed. It's bright, colourful, homely, friendly and it's full all the time. It's numbers talk for itself I think," she said.
Ms Sharpe said it was important to support the Ronald McDonald House charity because you never know when you are going to need it.
"That next kid could be yours and you will need Ronald McDonald House," she said.
"If your kid is seriously ill and you need help from a major hospital and you have nowhere to stay they will open the door for you."
As someone who has personally seen where the donated money goes, Ms Sharpe said it was 'imperative' Dubbo residents support it.
"I've been there, I've watched what they do, it's a really good cause," she said.
"You don't see it until you are living in it, and we have to support what has supported us."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.