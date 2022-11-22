Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News

Crews from across the state deployed to help fix roads in Orana and Central West

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
Updated November 22 2022 - 4:03pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway addresses the media. Picture by Belinda Soole

A 200 strong crew rollout into the Central West and Orana region will take place to help councils respond and restore their local road network, Sam Farraway announced on Tuesday, November 22.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ciara Bastow

Ciara Bastow

Senior Journalist

Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.