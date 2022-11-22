A 200 strong crew rollout into the Central West and Orana region will take place to help councils respond and restore their local road network, Sam Farraway announced on Tuesday, November 22.
The Minister for Regional Transport and Roads was in Dubbo to make the announcement that extra plant and machinery will be arriving in the region next week.
Crews and contractors will be coming from across the councils across the state that don't require those resources right now.
"I've driven the roads, I've had the punctured tyres myself, I get it," Mr Farraway said.
"We are one NSW and we are one Regional NSW and just like when flooding occurred in Lismore we sent crews from the Central West to back them and support those communities and we are going to return favour."
Mr Farraway said it was important to have "boots on the ground" to back council in their clean up, filling potholes and restoring council roads where possible.
With Christmas holidays fast approaching and one of the latest harvests in history, Mr Farraway said it was of utmost importance to get the roads up to standard.
"We also have an additional 80 full time positions in Transport NSW employing additional crews to deploy across the Central and Far West to help with the increasing workload," he said.
Executive Director network and assets, Tom Grosskopf said his work crews are keen to come and lend a hand.
"They received great support from the teams throughout the Central West and South earlier this year and everybody is keen to get out here and get on board and lend a hand," he said.
"The plant, the equipment and the people to operate, the very experienced people to operate makes a world of difference.
"An experienced machine operator can get a lot of work done in a day."
Transport for NSW regional director west, Alistair Lunn said this was a great outcome for the Central West.
"It's what we did for the North Coast, we can use our resources to help the Central West and it's the right thing to do," he said.
The wet weather was once again mentioned as to why the roads aren't being restored as quickly as they would've liked.
"In order to build a lot of these council roads you need dry conditions, you need base and sub base of the road to dry out before you build," Mr Farraway said.
"It would not be sensible to build in the middle of a severe wet summer but what we need to do is prioritise to keep our freight moving and our communities connected."
One particular highway that is being looked at is the Newell, with temporary levy works taking place and water being pumped out.
"We are spending extra investment into that highway, using heavy duty asphalt to ensure we build back better as it is a critical highway and freight corridor for regional NSW," he said.
Crews will be based out of Dubbo, Orange and Narrandera so machinery and plant can be brought in and out as needed.
The crews will be staying in the towns indefinitely as Mr Farraway doesn't know how long the works will take.
"It could take a month, two, three or four, so it was important not to have definitive dates," he said.
In addition to the 200 strong crew and 80 full time positions, Transport NSW crews will be working with council on engineering advice, bridge inspectors and technical advice.
"They don't have these resources at their disposal, council has a lot on their plate with evacuation centres, building infrastructure and more so we want to help where we can," he said.
Mr Farraway mentioned he was currently in discussions with the NSW Premier to roll out Betterment across the Central West.
"If we are going to build back better we need the ability to do that, we need an additional pool of funding to have that additional scope, whether upgraded drainage, bridge capacity approaches," he said.
"I'm going to keep pushing every day that we get a fund set up for state and council roads to build back better and we can do that with resilience funding."
With damage of around $1.8 billion across the state from flooding since February and that number continuing to rise, Mr Farraway said there was one thing they could do.
"Let's build infrastructure for tomorrow and not just today," he said.
